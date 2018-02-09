Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two police officials arrested in Kasur 'fake' encounter case

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

KASUR: Two police officials were arrested on Friday after being accused of conducting a fake encounter in which they had claimed that the rapist of five-year-old Iman Fatima was killed.

Inspector Riaz Abbas Doggar and Inspector Younis are suspected of killing Mudassir in a fake encounter, said police officials. 

Earlier, police also arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Mirza Arif Rasheed in the same case. He was arrested under instructions from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The police allegedly shot and killed Mudassir in an encounter on February 25, 2017.

Police had claimed that Mudassir had confessed to raping and killing Iman Fatima.

However, when Imran Ali was caught in the Zainab murder case, his DNA matched with the sample taken from Fatima’s body.

The case was reopened and the JIT assured Mudassir’s mother that she will receive justice.

Mudassir’s mother had alleged that SSP Ali Nasir Rizvi and DSP Mirza Arif Rasheed were involved in the case.

