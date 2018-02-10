Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

Another facilitator of Peshawar agricultural directorate attack arrested

By
Aftab Ahmad

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: Yet another facilitator of the attack on Directorate of Agriculture Extension has been arrested in the city.

The counter-terrorism department officials said Saturday the arrest was made in Larama area of Peshawar.

The accused, Mohammad Yasir, belongs to Bajaur Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the offical added.

Prior to this, the CTD apprehended a facilitator of the attack in January.

The arrested persons were reportedly involved in facilitating the attack on a hostel in Directorate of Agriculture Extension in Peshawar on December 1, 2017, which claimed at least nine lives.

The attack resulted in a nearly hour-long shoot-out, during which all the terrorists were killed, the security forces had claimed.

Intermittent gunshots and blasts could be heard from inside the premises throughout the operation.

CTD arrests 'facilitator' of Peshawar Agricultural Directorate attack

Nine people were martyred and more than 30 injured in the wake of the attack in December, last year

While talking to Geo News on the day of the attack, SSP Operations Sajjad Khan had told Geo News that five attackers wearing suicide jackets reached the compound in a rickshaw. They were said to be wearing burqas and had come in a rickshaw to avoid suspicion.

The police official had said the attackers' first target was the security guard of the premises, following which they made their way inside, towards the students' hostel of the Agriculture Training Institute.

"They could have wreaked havoc but the police and army successfully neutralised the threat," he had said.

Fortunately not many students were present due to the long weekend, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Salahuddin Khan Mehsud had said, adding the police evacuated around a dozen students from the hostel. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM