Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

KARACHI: Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen will perform at the opening ceremony of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

An announcement from PCB confirmed that Abida Parveen will be among the performers at the opening ceremony of PSL in Dubai on February 22.

“The Internationally acclaimed Sufi singer will perform a Sufi act which will include a Sufi medley of her best songs,” said the statement from PCB on Saturday.

American singer Jason Derulo is also among the artists lined up for the glittering opening ceremony of PSL which will be followed by the opening match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Pakistani pop icons Ali Zafar, the voice behind PSL anthems for all the three seasons, and Shahzad Roy will also be among the performers of the opening ceremony.

“The opening ceremony will also feature a fantastic display of fireworks,” the statement added.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League will commence on February 22nd with six teams fighting for the grand finale to be played in Karachi on 25th March.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

Updated 7 hours ago
Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

 Updated 9 hours ago
Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

 Updated 13 hours ago
Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated 13 hours ago
Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

 Updated 23 hours ago
CM Sindh chairs top-level meeting on PSL arrangements

CM Sindh chairs top-level meeting on PSL arrangements

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Real Madrid face final rehearsal before PSG showdown

Real Madrid face final rehearsal before PSG showdown

 Updated yesterday
Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

Updated yesterday
South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM