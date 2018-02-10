Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The days-long sit-in demanding justice for the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah ended on Saturday after the demands of the protesters were accepted by the government, said a notification.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ameer Muqam met with the protesters and convinced them to end the protest.

Naqeebullah murder case: Two witnesses provided security under Witness Protection Act

Five policemen are deployed for the security of the witnesses of the high-profile murder case

The notification added that the sit-in will resume if the government fails to take concrete steps to ensure their demands are met.

The demands include the arrest of fugitive cop Rao Anwar, wanted for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi, and ensuring that justice is served in the case.

Scores of people were staging a sit-in for over a week in the capital to demand the arrest of culprits in Naqeebullah’s murder.

Islamabad sit-in: Is anyone listening?

Protesters say Naqeebullah’s killing is just one example of the kind of oppression Pashtuns have to endure

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Several overseas MQM veterans part ways with MQM-London

