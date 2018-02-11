Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

The Global Zalmi League — owned and organised by Peshawar Zalmi is set to commence Sunday in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, with 16 foreign teams scheduled to participate.

The event will bring together "Pakistani and Indian overseas cricketers" and "will unite the two nations", a press release issued Saturday read.

In this regard, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi expressed his pleasure at the series and welcomed all the teams. It will ignite the hunger of cricket fans before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said.

The series' first match will see Dubai facing Victoria Zalmi in Ajman's Eden Gardens.

It's noteworthy that Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy, alongside other superstars, will be attending the semifinal and final matches of the series, scheduled for February 20.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

Around 120 golfers participate in Indus Golf Championship in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

SMB Fatima Jinnah govt school wins Karachi United girls football tournament

 Updated 2 hours ago
International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Updated yesterday
The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

Updated yesterday
Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

 Updated 2 days ago
Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated 2 days ago
Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM