Global Zalmi League to start in Ajman on Sunday

The Global Zalmi League — owned and organised by Peshawar Zalmi is set to commence Sunday in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, with 16 foreign teams scheduled to participate.

The event will bring together "Pakistani and Indian overseas cricketers" and "will unite the two nations", a press release issued Saturday read.



In this regard, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi expressed his pleasure at the series and welcomed all the teams. It will ignite the hunger of cricket fans before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said.

The series' first match will see Dubai facing Victoria Zalmi in Ajman's Eden Gardens.



It's noteworthy that Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy, alongside other superstars, will be attending the semifinal and final matches of the series, scheduled for February 20.