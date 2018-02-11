Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Indian army chief arrives in occupied Kashmir as 'militants' attack army camp

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

General Bipin Rawat. Photo: File 

SRINAGAR: Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Indian occupied Jammu today and met senior commanders as an operation against a 'militant attack' at an army camp entered its second day.

Indian authorities said five soldiers and one civilian were killed in the ongoing military operation against attackers holed up near the residential quarters inside the Sunjuwan Army Camp, according to reports in the Indian media. 

Around 11 people, including civilians, are said to be injured in the attack, which also claimed the lives of at least four attackers, according to the Indian media.  

Occupied Kashmir shut down on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

Guru was hanged inside Tihar Jail, New Delhi in 2013 after an Indian court convicted him of involvement in the 2001 attack on Parliament

Earlier, it was reported that in the early hours of Saturday, a group of heavily armed militants attacked the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, leading to a gunbattle which left two army officials dead.

The attack coincides with the fifth death anniversary of Afzal Guru, hanged for his alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi, as well as today's death anniversary of Maqbool Butt, another liberation fighter hanged in 1984. 

A complete shutter-down strike is being observed in the occupied valley today with regard to Butt's death anniversary. 

Comments

Advertisement

