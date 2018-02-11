Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 11 2018
AFP

Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

The AN-148 aircarft had gone missing from radars after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. — Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW: A plane operated by Russia’s Saratov Airlines crashed near Moscow on Sunday, killing all 71 people on board, news agencies said.

There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane that went missing from radars less than 10 minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, TASS reported.

The plane — a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 — was bound for the Russian city of Orsk in the Orenburg region that borders Kazakhstan.

Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24 showed footage of fragments of the plane in a snow-covered field.

“Debris has been found, there are no survivors,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Russian Transport Ministry was considering various possible reasons, including weather conditions and pilot error, Interfax said.

Israel warns over Iran's presence in Syria after air strikes

British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech

Woman killed, 12 injured in Beijing mall knife attack

Riyadh's Ritz 'luxury prison' reopens after graft crackdown

Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is 'very political,' needs redactions

Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

Trump laments 'shattered' lives after aides resign

Kim Jong Un invites South Korean president for summit: South Korea

