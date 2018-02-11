Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

The AN-148 aircarft had gone missing from radars after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. — Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW: A plane operated by Russia’s Saratov Airlines crashed near Moscow on Sunday, killing all 71 people on board, news agencies said.



There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane that went missing from radars less than 10 minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, TASS reported.

The plane — a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 — was bound for the Russian city of Orsk in the Orenburg region that borders Kazakhstan.

Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24 showed footage of fragments of the plane in a snow-covered field.

“Debris has been found, there are no survivors,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Russian Transport Ministry was considering various possible reasons, including weather conditions and pilot error, Interfax said.