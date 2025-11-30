 
Geo News

Pilot killed after reported mid-air collision in Australia

Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was investigating a collision between two Van's RV-7 aircraft

By
AFP
|

November 30, 2025

Two Vans RV-7 light aircraft were involved in the mid-air collision on Sunday morning. — Instagram/@abcinsydney
Two Van's RV-7 light aircraft were involved in the mid-air collision on Sunday morning. — Instagram/@abcinsydney

Two light planes reportedly collided mid-air during a formation flight over Sydney's outskirts on Sunday, sending one of them crashing to the ground and killing its solo pilot, authorities said.

Responders found the pilot's body in bushland near the airport in Wedderburn, a southwestern suburb of Sydney, New South Wales state police said.

"Police were told two light planes had collided mid-air, before one of the planes crashed nearby in bushland," they said in a statement.

"Responding emergency services located the body of the pilot, believed to be the sole occupant of the aircraft," police added.

"The other plane landed safely at the airfield, and the pilot was uninjured."

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was investigating a collision between two Van's RV-7 aircraft — two-seater, single-engine homebuilt kit planes.

"As reported to the ATSB, the two aircraft had been involved in a formation flight of four aircraft that was returning to land at Wedderburn Airport when the collision occurred," it said in a statement.

"One of the aircraft involved in the collision landed safety but the other aircraft collided with terrain and its pilot was fatally injured."

More From World

Trump says airspace above and around Venezuela should be considered closed
Trump says airspace above and around Venezuela should be considered closed
UAE National Day: Fireworks, holidays and traffic alerts across emirates
UAE National Day: Fireworks, holidays and traffic alerts across emirates
WATCH: Australian PM Albanese marries partner in private ceremony video
WATCH: Australian PM Albanese marries partner in private ceremony
Sri Lanka declares emergency as cyclone toll hits 132
Sri Lanka declares emergency as cyclone toll hits 132
Bangladesh ex-PM Zia in 'very critical' condition
Bangladesh ex-PM Zia in 'very critical' condition
Pope to visit Istanbul's Blue Mosque
Pope to visit Istanbul's Blue Mosque
How successful has OPEC+'s oil output policy been in 2025?
How successful has OPEC+'s oil output policy been in 2025?
US halts asylum decisions as troop killing sparks migrant crackdown
US halts asylum decisions as troop killing sparks migrant crackdown
Airbus forces urgent software recall on A320 jets after radiation-linked control fault
Airbus forces urgent software recall on A320 jets after radiation-linked control fault