Court indicts prime suspect in Zainab murder case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted the prime accused, Imran Ali Naqshbandi, in the rape and murder case of minor Zainab.



During hearing of the case earlier today, ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad indicted the suspect in the murder case of seven-year-old Zainab, who was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

Prime suspect Imran Ali Naqshbandi

Imran Ali Naqshbandi's trial is being held on a daily basis inside the jail premises.

The Lahore High Court has directed the ATC to wrap up the trial within seven days of the suspect’s indictment.

The main accused, Imran, was arrested on January 23. His DNA also matched samples taken from seven other minor girls who were abused and murdered earlier in Kasur.

Evidence against the accused includes DNA and polygraph tests, his own clothes, CCTV footage and the medical report. Additionally, a list of 55 witnesses has also been submitted before the ATC.

After the police arrested Imran, the suspect reportedly confessed to assaulting eight minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap. He also admitted to murdering five minor girls at an under-construction site and throwing away the bodies of three others in a garbage pile, sources said.