Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

CJP wraps up suo motu notice on Zainab’s rape, murder

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar wrapped up the suo motu notice hearing on the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab on Saturday, ordering that the verdict be decided within seven days as per the decision of Lahore High Court.

During a hearing at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, the bench remarked that anyone could file a petition over reservations on [proceedings in] Zainab's murder case.

The court also thanked Punjab Inspector General of Police, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan for arresting the accused. The IG informed the court that police have presented a charge-sheet against the accused.

The chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the case on January 10, ordering the joint investigation team to bring the investigation to its logical conclusion in 72 hours. 

The accused, Imran — whom the police claimed was responsible for the rape and murder of Zainab — was arrested on January 23.

The accused's DNA also matched samples taken from seven other minor girls who were abused and murdered earlier in the area in Kasur.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a news conference confirmed the arrest of Imran for murdering Zainab. The CM referred to him as a “serial killer” while speaking about the latter’s role in the rape and murders of seven other girls in Kasur in recent years.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later. 

Imran Ali Naqshbandi's trial is going to be held on a daily basis inside the jail premises. 

