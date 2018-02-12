Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 12 2018
Web Desk

Imran Tahir faces racial abuse during ODI against India

Web Desk

Monday Feb 12, 2018

Imran Tahir/File photo

South African spinner Imran Tahir was subjected to racial abuse by a fan during the fourth one-day international against India in Johannesburg, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Monday.

The fan was eventually evicted from the stadium after the leg-spinner reported the incident to the security officials.

"Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and WhatsApp groups," CSA said in a press release.

"Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium. Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams,” read the CSA statement.

"In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code, spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution," the board stated.

The alleged incident took place during the 'Pink' ODI between South Africa and India on Saturday, and was captured in a video which began circulating on social media soon after. 

