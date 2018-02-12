Mohajirs have no other option except PSP: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said Mohajirs have no other option apart from his party.

Kamal also took the opportunity to reiterate his invitation to members of MQM-P's disagreeing groups to come into PSP's fold.

However, the PSP chief added said that he does not want to take benefit from the current infighting in the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).



Elaborating further, the PSP chief said he has not taken a stance on the current political scenario in the metropolis as he does not want people to assume that he is trying to benefit from MQM-P's current predicament.

Kamal added that he has left high party ranks behind to talk about the rights of people and further said, while addressing a press conference, that he always worked for the rights of Mohajirs.

The PSP chief further said that he cannot start politics of blood and fire and wants to create an environment of ease for the supporters of Mohajir parties.



The infighting emerged within MQM-P recently, on the issue of party tickets for Senate elections. The rift resulted in the creation of two factions, one siding with party chief Farooq Sattar (PIB group) while the other opposing him (Bahadurabad group).

On Sunday, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar had announced that he was dissolving the party's Rabita Committee, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party's Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.



The latest episode of infighting between two factions of the party started over the issue of distribution of party tickets, with the Bahadurabad group opposing Sattar's nomination of relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leader.



