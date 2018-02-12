Will strengthen state institutions after coming to power: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that after coming to power he will strengthen the state institutions first.

Imran Khan was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the lawyers’ club, where he said that in the institutions in a democratic setup there is accountability.

He once again claimed that he was offered Rs400 million for a single Senate ticket.

The PTI chief said that there is a budget in democracy and the prime minister and chief minister do not have discretionary fund.

Imran said that he is against the feudal system and believes in the formation of Islamic welfare state.

He said that his ideological role model is Allama Iqbal, whereas, political role model is Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While speaking about the Billion Tree Tsunami project, Imran said that pollution is a major issue and also behind reduction in average life span.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put up more than one billion trees. The World Wildlife Fund has twice audited the project, he further said.

“Mian Sahab! Come with me, I will show you the trees,” said Imran while mocking his political rival former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz, while addressing party rallies across Pakistan, has often jibed at the PTI chief regarding the Billion Tree Tsunami project.