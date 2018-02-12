Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will strengthen state institutions after coming to power: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that after coming to power he will strengthen the state institutions first.

Imran Khan was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the lawyers’ club, where he said that in the institutions in a democratic setup there is accountability.

He once again claimed that he was offered Rs400 million for a single Senate ticket.

The PTI chief said that there is a budget in democracy and the prime minister and chief minister do not have discretionary fund.

Imran said that he is against the feudal system and believes in the formation of Islamic welfare state.

He said that his ideological role model is Allama Iqbal, whereas, political role model is Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While speaking about the Billion Tree Tsunami project, Imran said that pollution is a major issue and also behind reduction in average life span.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put up more than one billion trees. The World Wildlife Fund has twice audited the project, he further said.

“Mian Sahab! Come with me, I will show you the trees,” said Imran while mocking his political rival former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz, while addressing party rallies across Pakistan, has often jibed at the PTI chief regarding the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Two held for placing hidden cams in Faisalabad store sent on remand

Two held for placing hidden cams in Faisalabad store sent on remand

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Shahzeb murder case: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

Shahzeb murder case: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Updated 46 minutes ago
MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

 Updated an hour ago
Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

Updated 3 hours ago
Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM