Lahore Qalandars pay their respects at Data Darbar

LAHORE: Seeking divine inspiration ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League edition, Lahore Qalandars players visited the shrine of renowned Sufi scholar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on Tuesday.



Yasir Shah, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman along with other members of the squad paid their respects at the shrine, popularly known as ‘Data Darbar’ – considered as the largest Sufi shrine in South Asia.

Yasir Shah and Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana at Data Darbar

Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana was also present on the occasion.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was a Persian Sufi and scholar during the 11th century. He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan (990 AD) during the Ghaznavid Empire and settled and died in Lahore spreading the spirit of brotherhood in Sufism.

Hundreds of devotees, including religious scholars and Sufis, flock to Data Darbar to participate in the annual Urs every year.







