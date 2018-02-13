Witnesses record statement in Zainab murder case

Zainab was seven years old when she was kidnapped, raped and killed by the accused. Photo: File

LAHORE: A total of 26 witnesses will record their statements today before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Zainab rape and murder case.

The ATC is holding the trial inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the primary suspect Imran Ali is jailed on remand.

Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir is assisting the ATC as per the orders of the superior courts. Moreover, the prosecution department is expected to complete the cross-examination of the witnesses as well.

A total of 56 witnesses have been named in the case.



On Monday, ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad had indicted Imran and recorded the statements of 20 witnesses.

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and found dead in a garbage heap five days later.



The Lahore High Court has directed the ATC to wrap up the trial within seven days of the suspect’s indictment.



Imran was arrested on January 23. His DNA also matched samples taken from seven other minor girls who were abused and murdered earlier in Kasur, according to the police.

After the police arrested Imran, the suspect reportedly confessed to assaulting eight minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap in Kasur.