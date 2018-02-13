Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Do constructive politics, advises NA-154 winner Iqbal Shah

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

LODHRAN: Iqbal Shah, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s victorious candidate according to the unofficial results of the recent by-poll in Lodhran, said on Tuesday that he believes in constructive politics and serving the masses.

The PML-N candidate was speaking to Geo News. He said that the ruling government is of the PML-N and it will remain so in the future too.

In a major upset for the PTI, PML-N’s Iqbal Shah won Monday's by-polls in the constituency by attaining 113,542 votes.

His competitor, PTI’s Ali Tareen, contesting his first election on the seat that fell vacant after his father’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, secured 85,933 votes.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the party on its victory in the constituency and added that the people have proven that they support PML-N's policies leadership.

Daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, posted on social media that conspiracies against her father have been turned into his strength by God.

She added that if the people's decision, when disrespected, becomes even stronger. "If their prime minister is removed, they too take notice," said Maryam on Twitter.

The seat fell vacant in the wake of the disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017. Considered the home ground of Tareen, PTI had won the seat with a margin of around 40,000 votes in a previous by-election in 2015.

