Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
Azaz Syed
,
Zahid Gishkori

Jamaat-ud-Dawa, FIF banned in Pakistan under amended ATA

By
Azaz Syed
,
Zahid Gishkori

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian arm Falahi Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) were banned across Pakistan with their moveable and immovable assets being frozen under the amended Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. 

On Friday, February 9, the Ministry of Law and Justice announced that President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain amended the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 via Ordinance No II of 2018 to proscribe entities banned by the United Nations (Security Council) Act 1948.

The following day the Ministry of Interior ordered the freezing and taking over of assets associated with JuD and FIF and directed provincial governments to implement the orders.

The Punjab government has moved against JuD and FIF by taking over its seminaries and health facilities in Rawalpindi. The provincial government has also barred anyone from donating to JuD and FIF. 

"We have received the interior ministry directions, and according to that, Hafiz Saeed and his charities, like JuD and FIF, have been banned to operate in Pakistan," Sanaullah told Reuters.

"As per the instructions, we have already started taking over all the facilities, offices, schools, dispensaries and seminaries which belong to the JuD and FIF.

However, in Sindh, the provincial government has replied expressing its inability to take over the humanitarian operations across the province operated by FIF.

The Balochistan government has stated there is no presence of JuD and FIF in the province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is yet to send its reply on the matter. 

Earlier, in January the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a circular to all companies barring them from donating money to those entities listed in the UNSC sanctioned list. 


