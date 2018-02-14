Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

Pakistani and Saudi troops during a beach landing drill. -PN

KARACHI: The first phase of joint special operation forces maritime exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil, being held in the metropolis, concluded on Wednesday, said a statement from the Pakistan Navy (PN).

The exercise, being held between special forces of Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, included a series of land and harbour drills.

Prior to the start of the second phase at sea, maritime special operations were also rehearsed.

"Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil is aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharpening the tactical proficiency in countering maritime human trafficking, piracy and terrorism. The exercise will help in developing synergy in operations against asymmetric and conventional threats," said the PN statement.

Pakistani and Saudi troops train with RPG-7. -PN

Aff’aa Al Sahil is a bilateral exercise being conducted annually between the two sides since 2011.



Besides exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil at Karachi, Exercise Dera Al Sahil between PN Marines and RSNF Marines is also in progress in Saudi Arabia.

The statement further added that the exercise is aimed at professional skills and practices, especially in the areas of coastal defence, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT), joint beach landings and sniper training.