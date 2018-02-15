Nepal in Cricket World Cup qualifiers after thrilling win over Canada

Karan KC is hoisted into the air by his team-mates after rallying Nepal to a miracle win, Canada v Nepal, ICC World Cricket League Division Two, Windhoek, February 14, 2018. Photo: Peter Della Penna

DUBAI: Young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane starred with bat and ball as Nepal claimed a thrilling one-wicket win over Canada on Wednesday to book a place at next month´s 2019 cricket World Cup qualifying tournament.



The United Arab Emirates will also compete in Zimbabwe for a place at next year´s tournament in England and Wales, after edging out Namibia by 19 runs.

On the final day of the World Cricket League Division Two group stage in Namibia, Nepal were indebted to an unbroken 51-run stand for the final wicket between tailenders Lamichhane and Karan KC, who hit the winning run off the final ball as they chased down 195.

The 17-year-old Lamichhane, who will be the first-ever Nepalese IPL player in April with the Delhi Daredevils, had earlier taken 2-40 as Canada posted 194-8 from their 50 overs.

At 144-9 with only 7.5 overs left, Nepal looked set to miss out on a place in Zimbabwe, but Canada failed to hold their nerve as Karan struck four sixes in a match-clinching unbeaten 42 from 31 balls.

Nepal have never reached the World Cup, while the UAE are looking to qualify for the second successive edition.

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea, Ireland, the Netherlands and two-time World Cup winners West Indies in Group A of qualifying, with the UAE to face Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Scotland and Hong Kong in Group B.