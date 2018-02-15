Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Liars will be defeated in next elections, says Shehbaz at Burewala

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

BUREWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alluding to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said liars will be defeated in the upcoming general elections. 

The chief executive of Punjab was addressing a gathering of party workers at Burewala.

Shifting his focus towards political rival Imran Khan, the chief minister referred him to as an "IG of liars".

"Niazi sb, you have just lied. You should go back home now as politics is not your forte," said the PML-N leader.

"Khan and Zardari did nothing for their provinces, cant even show their faces in the provinces they have their government in," said Shehbaz and added that they wish to halt progress in Punjab by calling strikes and holding sit-ins.

Shehbaz further said that Zardari should bring back wealth looted from the country before he accuses other leaders of corruption. 

"If we get a chance, we will turn Peshawar and Quetta in to the next Lahore," added the PML-N leader. 

Referring to PML-N's recent surprise victory in NA-154 by-polls, the chief minister said Jahangir Tareen had spent billions, yet victory "by God was handed to a candidate who roamed among the people and not in helicopters". 

Development initiatives

Shehbaz said the government has fulfilled its promises and has ensured that the country no longer faces power outages. 

Elaborating on the incumbent government's other development initiatives, Shehbaz said the government has ensured building of roads in rural areas to facilitate the people. He also promised to better medical facilities in the rural areas of the province. 

"There is a hospital under construction in Burewala. CT scan machines are being installed in all hospitals of Punjab."

Shehbaz also promised the construction of an agricultural university in the area. As part of infrastructure development in Vehari, Shehbaz announced the construction of a bridge on river Sutlej. 

Before reaching the rally venue, the chief minister of Punjab had inaugurated several education, infrastructure, health, sports and agriculture projects worth billion of Rupees in Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi.

Shehbaz had inaugurated an E-library at Vehari's sports stadium, a special education center, slow learners institute, Rescue 1122 service in Burewala district, a mobile health unit in Vehari District, up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to a 300-bed facility among other projects.

