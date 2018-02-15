Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

MITHI: An enthusiastic young girl explains a water treatment project prepared by her. The bacteria, she says, is contained in the upper layer of the project made up of buckets, while filtered water seeps through.



Like many of her fellow students, the young girl was very excited to showcase her talent in a science exhibition held in Tharparkar.



Enthusiastic students flaunt their projects-Geo News

The fair, in its second and final day today, was organised with the help of various non-governmental organisations and held at the Benazir Complex in District Mithi.

A group of students display their science project-Geo News

Students of different age groups and from various schools participated in the exhibition.

A number of girls also participated in the science fair-Geo News

A prize distribution ceremony was also held to honour students with the most interesting projects.