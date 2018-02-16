Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

KARACHI: Software used to issue driving licenses in Sindh, which was hacked early on Friday, has been recovered, authorities said.

According to DIG Driving License Sindh department, the process of issuing licenses had been halted across the province.

The process will be resumed tomorrow and all branches will be functional, the DIG said.

He said that Russian hackers targetted the software, adding that the department’s IT team successfully recovered the software.

DLS app

Ever since the Sindh Police launched its digital driving license system a year ago, obtaining a driving license or renewing an old one has never been easier.

The computerised driving license system is facilitated by the Driving License Sindh (DLS) mobile application, available to download for free on both Android and iOS.

The app, as its description on Google Play store reads, is for “citizens of Sindh Province of Pakistan to verify Driving Licenses” and the tools available in the app enable users to “see history of license records/visit, License Fee calculations, Preparation of Theory test, Traffic Fines rates”.

The app also allows users to report complaints/suggestions and do Live Chats with police officials.