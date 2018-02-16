Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

SUKKUR: Police arrested a pregnant woman along with her three-year-old child in Sukkur when it could not trace her husband, who is a murder suspect.

The woman identified as Nusrat Chachar was arrested on Wednesday and shifted to a women centre along with her child.

The affected woman claimed that she was arrested in lieu of her husband in the murder case of Asghar Chachar.

Nusrat complained of the treatment in jail, saying that her child fell sick during imprisonment.

The woman further claimed that the child was not given medication despite illness.

When media reached the prison to interview the woman, police reportedly locked her in the bathroom.

Sukkur police initially said that Nusrat Chachar was nominated in the murder case, however, SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh later stated that the woman was taken into protective custody upon her request.