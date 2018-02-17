Rao Anwar is the ‘brave child’ who survived fight against MQM: Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday came out in support of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, calling him a ‘brave child’ who survived the fight against the militant wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement.



The former president in his interview to a private media channel said, “Rao Anwar is among those brave children who survived the fight against MQM.”

“54 SHOs participated in operation under General Naseerullah Babar, among which 53 were killed, only he survived.”

Speaking on Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, he said that "everybody should step back and look at it again”.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by then-Malir SSP in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter. Anwar and most members of his encounter team have since gone into hiding.

The Supreme Court in its hearing on February 17 issued a contempt of court notice to Anwar over his failure to show up in court.

The court also directed the State Bank of Pakistan to seize Anwar's bank accounts.

The orders were given by a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, that is hearing the suo motu case of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing in Karachi last month, wherein Anwar is the primary accused.