Three terrorists killed in DG Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.



Ammunition recovered during the IBO

Punjab Rangers, along with Elite Police and Intelligence Agencies, conducted the IBO under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, killing three terrorists in exchange of fire and recovering ammunition from the site, according to the ISPR.

Two Rangers soldiers were injured in the operation, the statement said.

Prepared IED, rocket launcher, AK-47, grenades and ammunition were recovered during the operation.