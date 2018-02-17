Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Three terrorists killed in DG Khan operation: ISPR

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ammunition recovered during the IBO 

Punjab Rangers, along with Elite Police and Intelligence Agencies, conducted the IBO under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, killing three terrorists in exchange of fire and recovering ammunition from the site, according to the ISPR.

Two Rangers soldiers were injured in the operation, the statement said.

Prepared IED, rocket launcher, AK-47, grenades and ammunition were recovered during the operation. 

