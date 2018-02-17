Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that calling elected representative mafia, thieves and dacoits in the court of law is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Speaking in Hafizabad during the distribution of health cards in the area, the premier said polling stations decide the result of politics, and the decisions of masses are above all.

The premier added that the government accepts all decisions of the court, irrespective of the people and whether history accepts it or not, however, he reiterated that the government won’t accept censure of any law made in the parliament.

“The institutions should remain under their limits and should not interfere in the domain of other institutions,” he said.

Prime Minister Abbasi also said political results come through polling stations, adding that one of its decision came in Lodhran in which the masses voted for the politics of Nawaz Sharif, and its next decision will come in July 2018 general elections.

He added that parliament is an institution which goes under accountability after every five years, it is important for every institution to work under its domain.

The prime minister reiterated that the government won’t let rigging take place in the upcoming Senate elections.

“The elected representatives either can serve themselves or the masses. They can’t do both,” he said.

Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Sheikhupura today

Opposition parties to hold rallies across country today

Four killed, three injured in road accident near Jampur

Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

MQM-P's intra-party elections to be held today

Six arrested, 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel seized in Karachi raids

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

