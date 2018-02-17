Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that calling elected representative mafia, thieves and dacoits in the court of law is not acceptable under any circumstances.



Speaking in Hafizabad during the distribution of health cards in the area, the premier said polling stations decide the result of politics, and the decisions of masses are above all.

The premier added that the government accepts all decisions of the court, irrespective of the people and whether history accepts it or not, however, he reiterated that the government won’t accept censure of any law made in the parliament.

“The institutions should remain under their limits and should not interfere in the domain of other institutions,” he said.

Prime Minister Abbasi also said political results come through polling stations, adding that one of its decision came in Lodhran in which the masses voted for the politics of Nawaz Sharif, and its next decision will come in July 2018 general elections.

He added that parliament is an institution which goes under accountability after every five years, it is important for every institution to work under its domain.

The prime minister reiterated that the government won’t let rigging take place in the upcoming Senate elections.

“The elected representatives either can serve themselves or the masses. They can’t do both,” he said.