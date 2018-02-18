Can't connect right now! retry
Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday objected to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama Papers leaks case, which disqualified Nawaz Sharif on the basis of Iqama.

In an interview with a private news channel, Khan said the court gave a "weak verdict" on the basis of Iqama (employment contract), instead of Panama Papers.

On July 28, 2017, Nawaz Sharif had stepped down as the prime minister of Pakistan after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision in the Panama Papers case.

Announcing its verdict, the five-member bench unanimously disqualified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his "un-withdrawn receivables" constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not 'honest' and 'truthful', as per the Constitution.

Nawaz asks supporters to take 'revenge' in next elections

Former PM was addressing PML-N rally in Sheikhupura

Asked why he not criticised the decision if it was wrong, the PTI chief said how they could attack the judiciary, while it was already under attack from the former premier.

Khan further said hat Nawaz made speeches against the judiciary following the verdict, but the court did not take action.

"He (Nawaz) should have been imprisoned for contempt of court, but he drew more courage seeing the judiciary not taking any action."

Interestingly, Nawaz since his disqualification has adopted the stance that why he was disqualified on the basis of Iqama, and not Panama Papers.

In the past, Imran has not only fully supported Nawaz's ouster on the basis of Iqama, but mocked the former premier's narrative on his disqualification.

The PTI chief also did not deny the fact that the former premier's narrative is being liked by commoners. He, however, termed it a temporary choice.

