pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
Adil Parvez

FATA students protest against FDA, biased police behaviour

Adil Parvez

Monday Feb 19, 2018

PESHAWAR: Students from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) residing in Peshawar on Monday staged a protested against the FATA Development Authority (FDA) and the biased behaviour of police officials.

A rally of the FATA Students Organisation reached outside the Governor's House to record its protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor and the FDA after they refused to accept the demands of the protesting students. 

A list of demands of the organisation includes the utilisation of funds for the education of students studying through FDA.

After five protesting students were arrested, a demonstration against the biased behaviour of the province's police department was also held.

"The police force is being used against us," said the President of the FATA Students Organisation Shaukat Aziz. "The Inspector General of Police should direct the police to protect us, not use the force against us."

The protesting students have also demanded that the authorities take notice of the corruption in the FATA Development Authority. 

