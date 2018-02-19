‘Don’t humiliate women by divorcing them’: Maulana Haideri’s advice to Imran Khan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Secretary-General and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had some advice to offer to Imran Khan following the PTI chairman’s third marriage.



“There’s no harm in marrying. But do not humiliate women by divorcing them,” said Maulana Haideri, after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf confirmed their leader’s marriage to ‘spiritual adviser’ Bushra Bibi.

Asked about the PTI chief’s chances of becoming the prime minister of Pakistan, Maulana Haideri said it did not seem likely.

“If [Imran Khan] can’t [hold on] to his wives, how can he hold the country together?” said the JUI-F leader, eluding to Khan’s two failed marriages – to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan – in the past.