pakistan
Sunday Feb 18 2018
PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
,
Raees Ansari
,
Umar Cheema

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, known to be his spiritual guide.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of the bride could be seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry can also be seen in the images.

Imran's friend Zulfi Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry said the nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore on Sunday (today). Bukhari and Chaudhry also stood witness to Imran's nikah.

Family sources said that none of Imran's sisters was present at nikah. The PTI chairman reportedly left for Islamabad alone later Sunday night.

Believed to be in her 40s, Bushra belongs to the Wattoo clan and is a Pir (spiritual guide) based in Punjab. She was formerly married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad, with whom she has three daughters and two sons.

Imran Khan, 65, first came in touch with Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance a couple of years ago. 

PTI chief Imran Khan after his third marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Senior correspondent with The News Umar Cheema broke the story of Imran Khan's third marriage in January this year, but the party denied the report at the time.

However, the party had later confirmed that Imran proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Bibi.

Speaking to Geo News, Cheema said he still stands by his story that the nikah was solemnised on January 1. He said the ones he had named in his story were also featured in the pictures issued by the PTI on Sunday.

PTI chief Imran Khan signing documents of his nikah with Bushra Bibi.

This is Imran Khan's third marriage. He first tied the knot with Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, lasted for barely 10 months.

Although the marriage with Reham was publicly announced on January 8, 2015, there were reports that a nikah had also taken place in early November 2015. 

Mufti Saeed who was also nikah khawan of that marriage had not commented when asked about the ceremony of November 2015. “Leave that matter,” he had then replied to The News.

What was the point of lying about it, questions Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry congratulated the PTI chairman for his third marriage, but pointed out that he should not have lied by rejecting The News report, which said that he had tied the knot on January 1.

"Marriage is a Sunnat-e-Nabwi. What was the point of lying about it? One should know what they are supposed to do at their age," he said.

Taking a jibe at the PTI leader, Chaudhry said that where Nawaz Sharif was destined to become four times prime minister, Imran’s fate was to get married for the third time.

"I hope this time his marriage remains successful," he added.

Mufti Saeed solemnising Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi.

Felicitations pour in

Felicitations began pouring in by political leaders soon after the news of the PTI chairman's marriage flashed on media.

PML-N leader and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique congratulated Imran on his marriage and extended his good wishes to the PTI chairman for his marital life.



