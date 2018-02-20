Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
AFP

Federer confirmed as oldest world No.1

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

Federer replaces old rival Rafael Nadal at the summit

PARIS: Roger Federer officially returned to world number one as the latest ATP rankings were released on Monday, replacing old rival Rafael Nadal at the summit.

The 36-year-old, who beat Andre Agassi´s record as the oldest-ever No.1 en route to winning the Rotterdam Open title last week, will now look to stretch his lead over Nadal before the start of the claycourt season.

"It´s unbelievable to be number one again after all these (six) years -- this is one of the best weeks of my life," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said after beating Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday´s final.

Bulgarian Dimitrov´s run to the final took him up one place to fourth above Alexander Zverev, while South Africa´s Kevin Anderson broke into the top 10 for the first time after winning the New York Open.

ATP top 20

1. Roger Federer (SUI) 10,105 pts (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760 (-1)

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,635 (+1)

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,450 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,220

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,280

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880

9. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,825 (+2)

10. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 2,815 (-1)

11. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,660 (-1)

12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,595

13. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,475

14. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,470

15. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,395

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,335

17. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,230

18. John Isner (USA) 2,205

19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 1,985 (+1)

20. Andy Murray (GBR) 1,960 (+1)

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Sultans coach Moody excited about inaugural PSL match against Zalmi

Sultans coach Moody excited about inaugural PSL match against Zalmi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Saqlain Mushtaq urges ICC to help revive international cricket in Pakistan

Saqlain Mushtaq urges ICC to help revive international cricket in Pakistan

 Updated 8 hours ago
United owner hopeful of team winning PSL trophy again

United owner hopeful of team winning PSL trophy again

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Evil' UK paedophile football coach jailed for 30 years

'Evil' UK paedophile football coach jailed for 30 years

 Updated 13 hours ago
James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich's 'godsend'

James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich's 'godsend'

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

Updated 18 hours ago
Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

 Updated 19 hours ago
PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai tomorrow

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai tomorrow

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM