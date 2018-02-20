Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP reserves decision on PTI's request to not divulge funding details

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Tuesday its decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea not to reveal details of its funding.

Disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar petitioned the ECP against PTI's 'illegal and foreign' funding in November 2014.

Hearing the case today, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan observed today that they have been hearing from day one from the PTI that the ECP is not a court or tribunal. 

Anwar Mansoor, the PTI’s counsel, argued that the ECP can hear the case but not share details of the party's funding record with the petitioner. 

The PTI counsel also pleaded that the auditor general can be asked to help probe the party's funding record.

The ECP then reserved its decision on PTI’s request of not sharing funding with the petitioner and will announce the verdict on March 7.

At the last hearing of the case, the ECP had chided the PTI for using delaying tactics in the case. 

The PTI had earlier petitioned the Islamabad High Court challenging the ECP's jurisdiction to hear the petition. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

 Updated an hour ago
Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM