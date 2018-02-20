ECP reserves decision on PTI's request to not divulge funding details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Tuesday its decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea not to reveal details of its funding.

Disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar petitioned the ECP against PTI's 'illegal and foreign' funding in November 2014.

Hearing the case today, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan observed today that they have been hearing from day one from the PTI that the ECP is not a court or tribunal.

Anwar Mansoor, the PTI’s counsel, argued that the ECP can hear the case but not share details of the party's funding record with the petitioner.

The PTI counsel also pleaded that the auditor general can be asked to help probe the party's funding record.

The ECP then reserved its decision on PTI’s request of not sharing funding with the petitioner and will announce the verdict on March 7.

At the last hearing of the case, the ECP had chided the PTI for using delaying tactics in the case.

The PTI had earlier petitioned the Islamabad High Court challenging the ECP's jurisdiction to hear the petition.