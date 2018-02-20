All institutions should stay within limits: information minister

ISLAMABAD: State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that all institutions should remain within their constitutional limits.



Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister agreed with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah’s remarks on Monday that mistakes have been made.

Listing those ‘mistakes’, Aurangzeb said politicians were booked for stealing cattle, sweets were distributed after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hanging and oaths were taken under military dictators. “Should we not learn from these mistakes and move on,” she asked.

The minister said they respect the courts as guardians of the Constitution.

“Sending a prime minister packing and referring to him as ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ is a rejection of the people’s opinion,” Aurangzeb asserted.

She added that criticising the judgment [of Nawaz’s disqualification] is her right, as it is Nawaz’s.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate on the matter.

The prime minister's comments followed his directives to members of PML-N parliamentary party that the conduct of judges will now be discussed in the Parliament.

He had said that elected representatives are termed "thieves, robbers and Godfather" in the courts, lamenting that government officials are humiliated.



"Does this House not have the right to legislate," Abbasi questioned. "Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.