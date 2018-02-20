Reham accuses Imran of being 'unfaithful': British media

Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has accused him of being “unfaithful”, according to British media, days after the cricketer-turned-politician confirmed his third marriage.



Imran Khan, 66, tied the knot with Bushra Riaz Wattoo in a private ceremony in Lahore on Sunday. The PTI confirmed party chairman’s third marriage with Bushra, known to be his spiritual guide.

Imran first tied the knot with Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, lasted for barely 10 months.

Reham alleged that the relationship between the newlyweds had begun before her ten-month marriage ended in divorce in 2015, leading British daily The Times reported.

“Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not the truthful man,” Reham, 44, told The Times.

“I knew they married on 1 January, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months.”

In a recent interview Reham claimed that she married Imran in a secret ceremony on October 31, 2014. But the PTI chairperson hid the news for months, despite reports in the media.

"The reports of my marriage are greatly exaggerated!" Imran tweeted on Dec 31, 2014. He, however, made his marriage with Reham public in January 2015.

Photographs of Imran's nikah with Bushra Wattoo released by the PTI on Sunday showed close relatives of the bride and two of Imran’s affiliates at the event in Lahore.



Senior correspondent with The News Umar Cheema broke the story of Imran’s third marriage in January this year, but the PTI denied the report at the time.



However, the party had later confirmed that Imran proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Bibi.

The Times further quoted Reham as saying: “Khan is my ex but he is disrespecting Pakistan indulging in such affairs even when he was married with me. This move is the fragmentation of PTI.”

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhary denied her allegations and claimed that she had frequently fabricated stories.

The news of the marriage drew a mixed response with some criticising the PTI chairman for ‘lying’ about it, and others congratulating him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry congratulated the PTI chairman for his third marriage, but pointed out that he should not have lied by rejecting The News report, which said that he had tied the knot on January 1.

"Marriage is a Sunnat-e-Nabwi. What was the point of lying about it? One should know what they are supposed to do at their age," he said on Sunday.

Taking a jibe at the PTI leader, Chaudhry said that where Nawaz Sharif was destined to become four times prime minister, Imran’s fate was to get married for the third time.

"I hope this time his marriage remains successful," he added.

“There’s no harm in marrying . . . [but] if he can’t hold on to his wives, how can he hold the country together?” said Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the Senate deputy chairman.