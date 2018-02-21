Protesters set buses ablaze after death of student in Gujar Khan

One of the buses that were set ablaze. Photo: Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: Protesters set two buses ablaze after a student was killed while boarding one of the vehicles in Gujar Khan city of Rawalpindi district on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, students were getting on a public bus when the driver sped it away killing one.

The deceased was a student of first year at Sarwar Shaheed Government Degree College.

The incident left passers-by enraged who set two buses on fire.

Bus being burnt in Gujar Khan. Photo: Geo News screen grab

A similar incident occurred in Faisalabad in September 2017 when an intermediate student, Haider Ali, was run over by a public bus in front of Government Islamia College.

Following the incident, Haider’s fellow students set the bus on fire.

The frenzy did not subside soon as they then set on fire five other buses and damaged other vehicles plying the road.

The students turned into a violent mob and even kept the rescue and police officials away wanting to let the fire burn.

Police officials later managed to take control and sent the protesting students scramming. Owners of the buses that were burnt and damaged registered their protest with the police.