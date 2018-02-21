Want to address judicial reforms issue but doubt Nawaz’s intentions: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday said his party is willing to address the issue of judicial reforms but has doubts regarding the intentions of the ruling party.



"There are issues we want to address about judicial reforms, but Nawaz’s intentions are not right. He doesn’t want judicial reforms, he wants a judiciary of the PML-N,” Bilawal said while speaking to media.

Bilawal said this following his statement that “it is inappropriate to threaten to revoke a legislation that hasn’t even passed yet. It’s inappropriate to say we will reject it when you haven’t heard the case”.

The PPP chairman also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s chief tirade against the judiciary and said it is unfathomable why Nawaz, despite enjoying power in the centre, Punjab and Azad Kashmir would act as if he were in the opposition.

“Stop crying, do you work…people want their issues resolved,” he added.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Monday had said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate on the matter.

He had said that elected representatives are termed "thieves, robbers and Godfather" in the courts, lamenting that government officials are humiliated.

"Does this House not have the right to legislate," Abbasi questioned. "Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.

The prime minister's comments followed his directives to members of PML-N parliamentary party that the conduct of judges will now be discussed in the parliament.