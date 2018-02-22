SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of show-cause notices over contempt of court issued earlier to Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Publisher/Printer Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmad Noorani, senior reporter of The News.



A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday.

Representing the respondents, Jam Asif advocate, Bahzad Haider advocate, Saim Hashmi advocate of Ahmed and Qazi law firm appeared in court. The response to the court’s show-cause notices was prepared by a team of lawyers headed by famed jurist Nadeem Ahmed, managing director of Ahmed and Qazi law firm.

In a short order, the court said that it does not deem it necessary to proceed further with contempt of court proceedings after reviewing the respondents' replies to the show-cause notices.

The apex court has now disposed of both contempt of court notices – issued on January 24, 2018 and July 10, last year – against the respondents.