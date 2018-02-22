At least seven injured as gas pipeline explodes in Karachi building

KARACHI: At least seven people were wounded in a gas pipeline explosion Wednesday night here in the city's Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Geo News reported.

Among those injured are three women as well as children. All seven people have been moved to the hospital.



The fire in the pipeline caused a blast, which led nearby houses to collapse. Those affected were wounded due to the resulting debris and flames.

Residents of the area informed this correspondent that they rushed to help their neighbours because rescue authorities could not reach the scene of the incident right away.

They also stressed that the leakage was present for quite a few days and that despite having complained to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), no action was taken.

Hospital sources, however, added that two of those injured in the incident were in critical condition.