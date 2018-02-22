Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

KARACHI: The government on Thursday promoted 17 Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers to grade 21.



Shahid Hayat and Dr Ameer Ahmed Shaikh were promoted to the rank of additional IG.

Others promoted to the rank of additional IG are Ghulam Nabi Memon and Najam Mirza.

Meanwhile, 33 other PSP officers were promoted to grade 20.

The officers included Asim Qaimkhani, Naeem Sheikh and Javed Akbar Riaz, who were promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general.

Others promoted to the rank of DIG are Ahmed Yar Chohan, Javed Mehr and Javed Jiskani, whereas, the services of two DIGs were transferred,

DIG Ghulam Sarwar Jamali and Akram Naeem Bharoka were transferred, with Jamali being posted at ANF while Bharoka was transferred to the National Police Foundation.