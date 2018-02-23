Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 23 2018
Web Desk

Security guard killed in Karachi's Mehmoodabad during robbery attempt

Web Desk

Friday Feb 23, 2018

KARACHI: A security guard was shot dead during a robbery attempt Thursday night here in the city's Mehmoodabad area, Geo News reported citing police.

Authorities said the guard was killed following resistance during the robbery.

Two extortionists arrested

On the other hand, two extortionists were arrested late night during an operation carried out in Pakistan Bazaar in the metropolis' Orangi Town area, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

According to Abid Ali Baloch, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Orangi Town, weapons were also recovered from the arrested extortionists.

