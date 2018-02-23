TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

Video: Geo News

ASHGABAT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that the TAPI gas pipeline project was a historical opportunity to reestablish regional ties.



Abbasi reached Mary, Turkmenistan, earlier in the day on a two-day visit to participate in the Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India (TAPI) gas pipeline project's inauguration ceremony.



"I assure you of Pakistan's full commitment to the project," he told the attendees of the inaugration ceremony. "We are turning TAPI into a reality and there will not be one gas pipe line here but several pipelines."

He stated that Pakistan has been able to overcome its challenges and it is on the path of economic progress.

"We will achieve 6% growth this year and you are all aware of the reality of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is to provide the most efficient connectivity to the region."

He further said that the port of Gwadar, which is under development, will provide the most efficient sea linkage for the whole of Central Asia.

Abbasi had earlier met the president of Turkemnistan and stressed on the need for the two countries to bolster their military and defence cooperation.

The premier was received by Rasit Meredow, the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, at the Mary International Airport, as per a press release issued by the Prime Minister House.

During his meeting with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the prime minister highlighted the importance of the TAPI gas pipeline project, especially with regard to Pakistan's rising energy needs.

Abbasi and Berdimuhamedow talked matters of mutual interest, the security situation in the Central and South Asian region, as well other issues pertaining to the TAPI gas pipeline project.

Further, Abbasi underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a significant part of the One Belt One Road Initiative.

The premier went on to offer Turkmenistan assistance in its defence requirements from Pakistan.

The foundation stone of the Afghan portion of the TAPI gas pipeline project — which connects Central and South Asia — will be laid today in a ceremony slated to be attended by Abbasi, Berdimuhamedow, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.