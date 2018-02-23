Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 23 2018
Adil Parvez

PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

Adil Parvez

Friday Feb 23, 2018

The site of the explosion in Peshawar. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

PESHAWAR: A blast on Ring Road in Peshawar left a government official and two others injured here on Friday. 

A motorcycle containing the explosive material was completely destroyed after the explosion occurred near a state-owned vehicle carrying Deputy Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Muhammad Shakeel.

“Three kilogrammes of explosive material was detonated through a remote control bomb,” said AIG Bomb Disposal Unit Shafqat Malik.

The motorcycle used for the attack on PDMA Deputy Director Muhammad Shakil's official vehicle. Photo: Geo News

The vehicle's driver, Wardan Gul, and a passersby were wounded in the incident, the police said. 

The intensity of the explosion also damaged nearby buildings, police officials informed Geo News.  

PDMA Deputy Director Muhammad Shakeel's official vehicle was attacked by an unknown assailant on February 23, 2018 in Peshawar's Ring Road vicinity. Photo: Geo News

Rescue services and law enforcement agencies, including the army, reached the site of incident and investigations into the incident are underway. 

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will probe into the matter and trace the chassis number of the vehicle used in the attack.

Senior police official martyred in Peshawar suicide blast

The suicide bomber was on a motorcycle when he crashed into the AIG police's vehicle

A suicide bombing in the city's Hayatabad area, last year, resulted in the martyrdom of Additional IG Headquarter Mohammad Ashraf Noor. 

Eight police personnel were also injured in the attack after a suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into Additional IG Noor's vehicle near Tatara Park. 

