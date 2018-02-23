Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan will speak at LLF

Gear up for a riveting sixth edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) scheduled to kick off tomorrow (Feb. 24) at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road.



This year’s featured speakers include the Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed, Booker-winner Ben Okri and author Reza Aslan. Other panellists are journalist and novelist David Ignatius, historian Audrey Truschke, British-Pakistani food writer Sumayya Usmani, Iranian artist and curator Vali Malhouji, Urdu poet and scholar Iftikhar Husain, Somali-British novelist Nadifa Mohamed, short-story writer, critic Aamer Hussein and award-winning Iraqi poet and novelist Sinan Antoon, amongst others.

The LLF 2018 offers a schedule jam-packed with international writers, journalists and authors, six parallel talk sessions and nightly music events. The program this year will also feature a discussion on human rights icon Asma Jahangir as well as a performance to celebrate her life.

Once the gates burst open, here is what to expect at the festival tomorrow:

Books to be launched at the LLF

