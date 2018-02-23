Can't connect right now! retry
Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 23, 2018

 Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan will speak at LLF 

Gear up for a riveting sixth edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) scheduled to kick off tomorrow (Feb. 24) at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road.

This year’s featured speakers include the Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed, Booker-winner Ben Okri and author Reza Aslan. Other panellists are journalist and novelist David Ignatius, historian Audrey Truschke, British-Pakistani food writer Sumayya Usmani, Iranian artist and curator Vali Malhouji, Urdu poet and scholar Iftikhar Husain, Somali-British novelist Nadifa Mohamed, short-story writer, critic Aamer Hussein and award-winning Iraqi poet and novelist Sinan Antoon, amongst others.

The LLF 2018 offers a schedule jam-packed with international writers, journalists and authors, six parallel talk sessions and nightly music events. The program this year will also feature a discussion on human rights icon Asma Jahangir as well as a performance to celebrate her life.

Once the gates burst open, here is what to expect at the festival tomorrow: 

Books to be launched at the LLF

Here are some of the works of literature that will be launched over the course of the two-day festival:

The Fickle 70s: Memoirs, 1972-79 By F.S. Aijazuddin
The New Pakistani Middle Class By Ammara Maqsood
Feast: With a Taste of Amir Khusro By Bisma Tirmizi
Peach By Emma Glass
The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle Between Faith and Reason By Christopher de Bellaigue
Muslims By Ali Mahmood
Love and its Seasons By Aamer Hussein
Seventy… And to Hell with it By Shobhaa De
