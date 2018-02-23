Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ATC rejects Imran's plea of exemption to appear in hearings of PTV, Parliament attack cases

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had submitted two pleas to the anti-terrorism court seeking acquittal and exemption from appearance on February 15, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan seeking exemption from appearance in violence cases related to 2014 sit-in.

On February 15, Imran Khan's legal counsel had submitted two pleas to the anti-terrorism court seeking acquittal and exemption from appearance. His legal counsel had pleaded the court to take up the acquittal plea before the indictment of his client 

The PTI chief, who was issued summons on January 31, had appeared before the court at the last hearing. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had heard the case regarding injuries sustained by SSP Asmatullah Junejo's in an attack in the Red Zone during the PTI-led sit-in. 

Imran had termed the cases 'undemocratic,' adding that holding a public gathering was not terrorism. The ATC judge had remarked that the cases will be handled according to law.

The cases

The anti-terrorism court is hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.

In August 2014, Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest had continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the parts of the Parliament.

A case had been filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers.

The PTI chief had pleaded the court to transfer the cases to civil court howevr the request was rejected on December 11, 2017.

