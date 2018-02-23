PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

ISLAMABAD: MNA Ayesha Gulalai announced on Friday that her new party will support presidential form of democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Gulalai announced the manifesto of her party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai or PTI-G, would also envision judo karate training for women.

Gulalai, who announced the name of the new party in December, has still not officially resigned from Imran Khan-led PTI. A reference by Imran to kick her out of the party was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Gulalai in today’s press conference also said her party will strive for bringing looted money back to the country and referring cases against the culprits in military courts.

The MNA also slammed ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said the party has made the Parliament its ‘slave’.

“PML-N is going to be banned now that his leader [Nawaz Sharif] has been disqualified,” she said, adding that PML-N ministers should be sent to jail.

Gulalai had announced to quit PTI after alleging sexual harassment by party chief Imran Khan. She has made various allegations of corruption against the party, besides also claiming early this month that PML-N offered her a party ticket in exchange for hurling accusations against state institutions.