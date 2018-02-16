PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to take legal action against disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai after she alleged she was offered a party ticket by PML-N in return for attacking state institutions.



“Gulalai’s allegations are absurd, baseless, false and reprehensible,” PML-N spokesman in a statement said on Friday, hours after Gulalai made the accusation.

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Gulalai had said the only condition in return for the ticket was to attack state institutions, adding that she will disclose the name of the PML-N member who made the offer at a later date.

Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan, said it is unfair to talk against the judiciary and army, saying it amounts to treason.

"Nawaz is more dangerous than Imran," she added.

PML-N in its statement asked Gulalai to disclose the name of the individual who made the offer “if she has the courage to”.

It is important to ascertain on whose directions she talking on, PML-N said.

Gulalai had announced to leave the PTI last year after levelling allegations of corruption against party leaders and harassment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

She, however, never formally resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said PML-N took advantage of Gulalai after the Panama case verdict on July 28, which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI spokesman said that it seems that the PML-N did not fulfill its promises made to Ayesha Gulalai.

Chaudhry further claimed that running a defamation campaign against political opponents is PML-N's patent move.

The ruling party also ran a campaign maligning Imran Khan back in 1996, he added.

Defamation campaigns were also run against Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto, said the PTI spokesman.