Will expose nexus of corruption between Shehbaz, bureaucrats: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has claimed of exposing ‘the nexus of corruption’ between Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab government bureaucrats.

In a tweet posted recently, Imran has stated he will hold a news conference today to talk about the fear among Punjab government bureaucrats regarding Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema’s arrest.

According to the PTI chief, the Punjab government bureaucrats were petrified over Cheema’s arrest as they feared he would disclose all the mega scams that have taken place in Punjab in order to save himself.

Imran also called Cheema the front man of Shehbaz, implying that the former DG LDA and Punjab government bureaucrats were together in embezzling funds from the national exchequer on the pretext of schemes.

Cheema was arrested on February 21 under NAB ordinance’s schedule two as he did not appear before it when summoned on January 16.

It said that the Cheema, by misuse of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers – a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract. The former DG LDA has also been accused of receiving illegal gratification in the form of a 32-kanal land valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.