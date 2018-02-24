Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 24 2018
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said, alluding to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's narrative, that issue-based politics, not Panama or Iqama, are the need of the hour.

“No one is focusing on issue-based politics, no one is paying any attention to the issues faced by the common man," said Bilawal, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur.

In another apparent reference to Nawaz, he said that some people are trying to wreck the entire system just to save their family's reign.

"No one cares about Panama [case] or iqamas," he said. "No one is paying attention to health, education, and employment issues in the country."

Lashing out at Nawaz further, the PPP scion further said that while the deposed premier now insists on respecting the sanctity of vote, he was frequently absent from parliament sessions during his tenure.

"A VIP accountability process is underway with Nawaz and his family," he said. "The law should be one for all."

He questioned former president Pervez Musharraf's exit from the country.

"What is it in Nawaz and Musharraf's blood that is different from Sharjeel Memon and Dr Asim Hussain?"

The PPP chairman continued to claim that his party had done extensive development work in the province, when others have only destroyed the province.

"We must have made mistakes too, but we have done the most to make lives of this province's citizens better."

