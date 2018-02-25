Unidentified persons padlock MQM-P Lahore office

MQM-P Lahore office. Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: Unidentified persons padlocked the gate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s office in the city Saturday night.

A member of Rabita Committee, Waseem Khokhar, has said computers and important documents were missing from the office when they went inside after breaking the lock in presence of the police.

Khokhar said they went to the office with the police on directives of the central leaders of MQM-P following the incident.

A case was filed stating encroachment attempt was made on MQM-P office in Lahore, the Rabita Committee member added.

On the other hand, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar condemned the incident.