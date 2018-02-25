Aitzaz Ahsan slams Shehbaz for provoking protest over Cheema’s arrest

Talking to newsmen here, Ahsan called the protest rebellion against the state and said the centre is also involved in creating the hoopla-Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Sunday blamed Punjab government and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for provoking protests against the arrest of Ahad Cheema, former director of Lahore Development Authority.

Talking to newsmen here, Ahsan called the protest rebellion against the state and said the centre is also involved in creating the hoopla.

“They are not just favourites, they are brats,” Ahsan said about the Sharif brothers, adding that they want a judge like Justice Qayyum and a bureaucrat like Cheema.

According to the National Accountability Bureau, Cheema by misuse of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract. He is also accused of receiving illegal gratification in the form of a 32-Kanal land valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Cheema is currently in NAB custody on an 11-day remand.

His arrest led to friction between NAB and the Punjab government which traded accusations after the arrest. A group of bureaucrats also resorted to protest after the arrest.